Politics

Former Indigenous relations minister to retire from Manitoba legislature

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2022 8:33 am
Eileen Clarke. View image in full screen
Eileen Clarke. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Manitoba’s former Indigenous relations minister says she won’t be running in next year’s general election.

Eileen Clarke resigned from cabinet last year over controversial remarks by former premier Brian Pallister, who said people who came to Canada did not come to destroy but to build communities, farms, businesses and churches.

Read more: Eileen Clarke says resignation due to ‘inappropriate words and actions’

The comments, which were made after statues were toppled at the legislature last year, were widely condemned as a defence of colonialism, which Pallister denied.

Clarke, who is 68 and returned to cabinet under Pallister’s successor, Heather Stefanson, says public life is demanding and “there comes a time when one has to think about the future.”

Click to play video: 'Pallister says he ‘stands by’ comments following Eileen Clarke resignation' Pallister says he ‘stands by’ comments following Eileen Clarke resignation
Pallister says he ‘stands by’ comments following Eileen Clarke resignation – Jul 14, 2021

 

