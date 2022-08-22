Former Indigenous relations minister to retire from Manitoba legislature

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s former Indigenous relations minister says she won’t be running in next year’s general election.

Eileen Clarke resigned from cabinet last year over controversial remarks by former premier Brian Pallister, who said people who came to Canada did not come to destroy but to build communities, farms, businesses and churches.

The comments, which were made after statues were toppled at the legislature last year, were widely condemned as a defence of colonialism, which Pallister denied.

Clarke, who is 68 and returned to cabinet under Pallister’s successor, Heather Stefanson, says public life is demanding and “there comes a time when one has to think about the future.”

