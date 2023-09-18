Manitoba election 2023 results: Wolseley

Send this page to someone via email

Wolseley is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Lisa Naylor who first took office in 2019. Naylor collected 4,271 votes, winning 46.03 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Green Party leader Janine Gibson is running in this riding.

Voters will decide who will represent Wolseley in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates New Democratic Party: Lisa Naylor (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Mickey Leuzzi Liberal: Philip Spevack Green Party: Janine Gibson Communist Party of Canada – Manitoba: Cam Scott