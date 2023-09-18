Manitoba election 2023 results: Tyndall Park

Tyndall Park is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MLA Cindy Lamoureux who first took office in 2016. Lamoureux collected 4,301 votes, winning 54.67 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Tyndall Park in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Cindy Lamoureux (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Chris Santos New Democratic Party: Kelly Legaspi