Manitoba election 2023 results: St. Vital

St. Vital is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Jamie Moses who first took office in 2019. Moses collected 4,092 votes, winning 44.47 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent St. Vital in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates New Democratic Party: Jamie Moses (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Saima Aziz Liberal: Peter Bastians