Manitoba election 2023 results: Interlake-Gimli

Interlake-Gimli is a provincial riding located in Southeastern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Derek Johnson who first took office in 2016. Johnson collected 6,165 votes, winning 58.62 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Interlake-Gimli in Southeastern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Derek Johnson (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Sarah Pinsent-Bardarson Liberal: Sean James Keystone Party: Larry Brandt