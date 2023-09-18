Manitoba election 2023 results: River Heights

River Heights is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MLA Jon Gerrard who first took office in 1999. Gerrard collected 5,884 votes, winning 53.79 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent River Heights in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Jon Gerrard (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Tim Burt New Democratic Party: Mike Moroz Green Party: Nathan Zahn