Manitoba election 2023 results: Riding Mountain

Riding Mountain is a provincial riding located in Southwestern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Greg Nesbitt who first took office in 2016. Nesbitt collected 6,126 votes, winning 65.91 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Riding Mountain in Southwestern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Greg Nesbitt (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Wayne Chacun Liberal: Eileen Smerchanski