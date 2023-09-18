Manitoba election 2023 results: Fort Garry

Fort Garry is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Mark Wasyliw who first took office in 2019. Wasyliw collected 4,003 votes, winning 42.35 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Fort Garry in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates New Democratic Party: Mark Wasyliw (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Rick Shone Liberal: Shandi Strong Green Party: Aaron Kowal