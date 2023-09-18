Manitoba election 2023 results: Concordia

Concordia is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Matt Wiebe who first took office in 2010. Wiebe collected 4,305 votes, winning 59.69 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Concordia in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates New Democratic Party: Matt Wiebe (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Alex Rogers Liberal: Trish Rawsthorne