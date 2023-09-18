Manitoba election 2023 results: The Maples

The Maples is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Mintu Sandhu who first took office in 2019. Sandhu collected 2,792 votes, winning 39.51 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent The Maples in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates New Democratic Party: Mintu Sandhu (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Sumit Chawla Liberal: Eddie Calisto-Tavares