Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec judge limits language law requiring English decisions be translated

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2024 3:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec judge worries French language law could cause delays in English language trials'
Quebec judge worries French language law could cause delays in English language trials
A Quebec court judge is warning that the province's controversial language law, Known as Bill 96, could lead to unreasonable delays in rendering judgements in criminal trials. But some are accusing the judge of seeing problems where there aren't any. Global's Franca Mignacca brings us the details. – May 3, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Quebec court judge has declared inoperable a portion of the province’s language law that requires English-language court decisions to be immediately translated into French.

Dennis Galiatsatos says in a May 17 decision the requirement for courts to simultaneously provide a French translation of a written decision rendered in English will slow down the legal process for English-speaking accused.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A modification to the Quebec language charter scheduled to come into effect on June 1 states that a French translation must be provided “immediately and without delay.”

Galiatsatos says translations can take weeks or months to produce and approve, which will delay verdicts and force people who opt to be tried in English to wait longer to learn their fate.

Trending Now

He says the words “immediately and without delay” are incompatible with the language rights in the Criminal Code and should not apply in criminal procedures.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette suggested the government will appeal the decision, and maintained that the article in question is not discriminatory and not intended to delay proceedings.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices