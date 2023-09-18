Manitoba election 2023 results: Riel

Riel is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Rochelle Squires who first took office in 2016. Squires collected 4,734 votes, winning 44.75 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Riel in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Rochelle Squires (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Mike Moyes Liberal: LéAmber Kensley