Manitoba election 2023 results: Thompson

Thompson is a provincial riding located in Northern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Eric Redhead who first took office in 2022. Redhead collected 2,686 votes, winning 54.55 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Thompson in Northern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates New Democratic Party: Eric Redhead (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Linda Markus Liberal: Roy Jemison