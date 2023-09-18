Manitoba election 2023 results: St. Boniface

St. Boniface is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MLA Dougald Lamont who first took office in 2018. Lamont collected 4,152 votes, winning 41.69 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent St. Boniface in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Dougald Lamont (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Kiratveer Hayer New Democratic Party: Robert Loiselle Communist Party of Canada – Manitoba: Damon Bath