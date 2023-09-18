Manitoba election 2023 results: Rossmere

Rossmere is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Andrew Micklefield who first took office in 2016. Micklefield collected 4,369 votes, winning 46.91 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Rossmere in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Andrew Micklefield (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Tracy Schmidt Liberal: Mike Chapin Green Party: Devlin Hinchey