Manitoba election 2023 results: Dauphin

Dauphin is a provincial riding located in Southwestern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Brad Michaleski who first took office in 2016. Michaleski collected 4,805 votes, winning 50.52 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Michaleski announced in March of this year that he won’t be seeking re-election.

Voters will decide who will replace Michaleski and represent Dauphin during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Gordon Wood New Democratic Party: Ron Kostyshyn