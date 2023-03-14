Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Brad Michaleski is the latest Manitoba Tory to announce he will not seek re-election

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2023 2:13 pm
Brad Michaleski.
Brad Michaleski. PC Party of Manitoba
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Brad Michaleski has become the latest Manitoba Progressive Conservative to announce he will not run in the upcoming provincial election.

Michaleski, who has represented Dauphin for seven years, says he is not seeking re-election Oct. 3 in order to spend more time with his family.

He says has every confidence in Premier Heather Stefanson and will help whoever the Tories nominate to succeed him.

Read more: Winnipeg MLA Cliff Cullen says he is not seeking re-election in the fall

More than one-third of the 36 Tory caucus members have announced in recent months that they are resigning their seats or not seeking re-election.

Stefanson shuffled her cabinet earlier this year after three ministers announced they were leaving politics.

Story continues below advertisement

The governing Tories have been trailing the Opposition New Democrats for more than two years in opinion polls.

Click to play video: 'Brandon West MLA Reg Helwer won’t seek re-election in October'
Brandon West MLA Reg Helwer won’t seek re-election in October
Manitoba politicsPC PartyHeather Stefansonmanitoba electionDauphinBrad MichaleskiDauphin MLA
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers