Manitoba election 2023 results: Waverley

Waverley is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Jon Reyes who first took office in 2016. Reyes collected 3,267 votes, winning 50.05 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Waverley in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Jon Reyes (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: David Pankratz Liberal: Uche Nwankwo Green Party: Manjit Kaur