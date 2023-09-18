SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba election 2023 results: Brandon West

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 3:26 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Brandon West is a provincial riding located in Southwestern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Reg Helwer who first took office in 2011. Helwer collected 4,311 votes, winning 58.39 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Helwer, a former labour, central services, and infrastructure minister, announced in January that he won’t be seeking re-election this fall, opting to leave politics to spend more time with family.

Voters will decide who will replace Helwer and represent Brandon West during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Manitoba: Wayne Balcaen

New Democratic Party: Quentin Robinson

Green Party: Bill Marsh

Advertisement
More on Canada
Manitobamanitoba electionManitoba Election 2023Manitoba election 2023 ridingManitoba election ridingBrandon West

Sponsored content

AdChoices