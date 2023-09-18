Manitoba election 2023 results: Brandon West

Brandon West is a provincial riding located in Southwestern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Reg Helwer who first took office in 2011. Helwer collected 4,311 votes, winning 58.39 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Helwer, a former labour, central services, and infrastructure minister, announced in January that he won’t be seeking re-election this fall, opting to leave politics to spend more time with family.

Voters will decide who will replace Helwer and represent Brandon West during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Wayne Balcaen New Democratic Party: Quentin Robinson Green Party: Bill Marsh