Manitoba election 2023 results: Radisson

Radisson is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA James Teitsma who first took office in 2016. Teitsma collected 4,527 votes, winning 46.97 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Radisson in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: James Teitsma (Incumbent) New Democratic Party: Jelynn Dela Cruz Liberal: Jean Luc Bouché