Manitoba election 2023 results: La Vérendrye

La Vérendrye is a provincial riding located in Southeastern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by PC Manitoba MLA Konrad Narth who won in a by-election in 2022, replacing Dennis Smook who represented the area since 2011 but announced his retirement from politics in October 2022.

Voters will decide who will represent La Vérendrye in Southeastern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Manitoba: Konrad Narth New Democratic Party: Bianca Siem Liberal: Monica Guetre Keystone Party: Matthew Wiebe