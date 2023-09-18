Manitoba election 2023 results: Elmwood

Elmwood is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Jim Maloway who first took office in 2011. Maloway collected 3,886 votes, winning 48.68 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Elmwood in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates New Democratic Party: Jim Maloway (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Josh Okello Liberal: Donovan DeBattista Green Party: Nicolas Geddert Communist Party of Canada – Manitoba: German Lombana