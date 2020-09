Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is heading to the polls on Oct. 26.

Global News’ coverage of the 2020 Saskatchewan election includes riding profiles, a promise tracker and information on how to vote.

The full list of all 61 constituencies in the province is listed below, including candidates and a brief history of the riding.

On election night, we will have poll results for each riding.

Arm River

Athabasca

Batoche

Biggar-Sask Valley

Cannington

Canora-Pelly

Carrot River Valley

Cumberland

Cut Knife-Turtleford

Cypress Hills

Estevan

Humboldt-Watrous

Indian Head-Milestone

Kelvington-Wadena

Kindersley

Last Mountain-Touchwood

Lloydminster

Lumsden-Morse

Martensville-Warman

Meadow Lake

Melfort

Melville-Saltcoats

Moose Jaw North

Moose Jaw Wakamow

Moosomin

Prince Albert-Carlton

Prince Albert Northcote

Regina Coronation Park

Regina Douglas Park

Regina Elphinstone-Centre

Regina Gardiner Park

Regina Lakeview

Regina Northeast

Regina Pasqua

Regina Rochdale

Regina Rosemont

Regina University

Regina Walsh Acres

Regina Wascana Plains

Rosetown-Elrose

Rosthern-Shellbrook

Saskatchewan Rivers

Saskatoon Centre

Saskatoon Churchill-Wildwood

Saskatoon Eastview

Saskatoon Fairview

Saskatoon Meewasin

Saskatoon Northwest

Saskatoon Nutana

Saskatoon Riversdale

Saskatoon Silverspring-Sutherland

Saskatoon Southeast

Saskatoon Stonebridge-Dakota

Saskatoon University

Saskatoon Westview

Saskatoon Willowgrove

Swift Current

The Battlefords

Weyburn-Big Muddy

Wood River

Yorkton