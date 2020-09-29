Saskatchewan election: Saskatoon Northwest

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Saskatchewan Party candidate Gordon Wyant is seeking re-election in Saskatoon Northwest, made up of Lawson Heights, Silverwood Heights and the northern industrial areas.

Boundaries

The east border comprises the South Saskatchewan River and Range Road 3052. The city’s limits make up the north and west borders while the southern border runs along Claypool Drive from the city limit east to Airport Drive, south down Avenue I South to 38th Street West, east to Idylwyld Drive North, north to Circle Drive, east to Warman Drive, north to Primrose Drive and then east along Pinehouse Drive.

Last Election

Wyant won the riding over the Saskatchewan NDP’s Dennel Pickering by 2,400 votes. Turnout was nearly 59 per cent.

History

The riding was created in 1995 and first held by Grant Whitmore until 1999. Jim Melenchuk then represented the riding, first as a Liberal from 1999-2001 and then as an independent from 2001-03. Since then, the riding has been held by the Saskatchewan Party: Ted Merriman (2003-07), Serge LeClerc (2007-10) and Wyant (2010-present) except for a brief period of time in 2010 when LeClerc sat as an independent.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

NDP: GILLIAN STRANGE

Went to the University of Saskatchewan and completed a double honours English and French literature BA, before moving on to a French immersion education degree.

Spent 27 years teaching in Saskatoon.

Has served on the disciplinary committee, curriculum development committees, and learning leadership groups with the Saskatoon Public School Division (SPSD).

Saskatchewan Party: GORDAN WYANT Incumbent

Elected in a 2010 byelection and re-elected in 2011 and 2016.

Currently the deputy premier and minister of education.

Previously was the minister of justice, attorney general and the minister responsible for SaskBuilds.

Previously an elected trustee for the Saskatoon Public Schools board and was a Saskatoon city councillor for Ward 5 from 2003 through to 2009.