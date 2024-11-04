Voting for school board trustees is a vital part of Sask. civic elections. Here’s why

Send this page to someone via email

As Saskatchewan’s civic elections get underway, voters may be unfamiliar with positions on their ballots like school board trustees.

As voters across Saskatchewan will head to the polls to elect new mayors, councillors and school board trustees.

Some may find themselves unfamiliar with the duties of a trustee — or even with what a trustee is.

The Saskatchewan School Board Association (SSBA) says trustees are responsible for setting education policies and initiatives prioritized by those they represent.

“It means ensuring that when we’re allocating resources and creating programs that really reflect the needs of our communities and the priorities that we see coming from the grassroots,” said Jaimie Smith-Windsor, Saskatchewan School Board Association President

While some may not get the roles trustees play, others say there’s importance in voting the right people for the right positions.

The SSBA admits trustees can have a tough job balancing local education priorities with provincial ones.

“You know, that’s part of the big work. It’s bringing together both those that local voice and which provides local choice in education, but also staying focused on on that really big picture, big visionary kind of work that needs to happen in education as well,” said Smith-Windsor.

But voting for trustees can improve more than just the education system.

“It’s also part of a healthy democracy. So really important to maintain the health of our democracy by getting out there, casting a vote, learning about the candidates, all that kind of stuff,” said Smith-Windsor.

School board trustees may seem slightly overshadowed by mayoral candidates on ballots, but they’re just as significant when it comes to making important educational decisions.

Voters are encouraged to read up on trustee candidates before the civic elections on Nov. 13.