Saskatchewan election: Regina Gardiner Park

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Regina Gardiner Park is an urban riding in the city of Regina. MLA Gene Makowsky seeks re-election for the Saskatchewan Party.

Boundaries

Regina Gardiner Park is on the east side of Regina with its boundaries being Ring Road and Park Street to the west, Ring Road and Dewdney Avenue to the north, Arcola Avenue and Prince of Wales Drive to the south and Woodland Grove Drive and Prince of Wales Drive to the east.

This riding is where the Regina neighbourhoods of Gardiner Park and Gardiner Heights are located.

Last Election

Makowsky beat Saskatchewan NDP candidate Faycal Haggui by over 1,700 votes. Turnout in the riding was 60 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

History

This is the second election for the Regina Gardiner Park riding following redistribution in 2013.

Candidates

NDP: FAYCAL HAGGUI​

Previously worked for the Saskatchewan Ministry of Economic and Cooperative Development, Ministry of Social Services, Saskatchewan Housing Corporation and the Alberta Ministry of Human Services. Haggui currently works for the Saskatchewan Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety as a senior policy analyst.

During his time with the Alberta Ministry of Human Resources, Faycal helped shape a multibillion-dollar budget and helped launch the evaluation of the Housing First Program that housed 6,400 homeless people in Alberta.

Saskatchewan Party: GENE MAKOWSKI Incumbent

First elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2016.

Currently serves as chair of the standing committee on economy as well as a member of the house services committee.

Has served as deputy whip, a member of the standing committee on Crown and central agencies, and as legislative secretary to the minister of parks, culture and sport.

Played offensive line with the Saskatchewan Roughriders for 17 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Twice named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Lineman, a CFL All-Star five times and helped lead the Riders to a Grey Cup in 2007.

In the off-season, he worked as a substitute teacher in the Regina Public School system.