Saskatchewan election: Yorkton

Summary

Yorkton is a mixed urban-rural riding surrounding the city of Yorkton. Longtime Saskatchewan Party MLA Greg Ottenbreit seeks re-election in Yorkton.

Boundaries

The boundaries of this riding surround the city of Yorkton. They run from Yorkton’s airport near Young Siding Road in the north to a narrow strip south on Grid Road, then west from Government Road to the east of Highway 10.

Last Election

Ottenbreit defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Chad Blenkin by over 3,200 votes. Turnout was nearly 53 per cent.

History

This riding has historically voted for the governing party in a majority of elections. It has only selected an opposition candidate twice, once in 1938 and again in 1960. Ottenbreit has held his seat since 2007. Before then, the NDP’s Clay Serby served as the MLA from 1991 to 2007.

Candidates

Saskatchewan Party: GREG OTTENBREIT Incumbent

First elected in 2007 and re-elected in 2011 and 2016.

Minister of highways and infrastructure and the minister responsible for the Water Security Agency.

Previously served as the minister responsible for rural and remote health for five years.

Owned and operated Ottenbreit Waste Systems, a private environmental and waste disposal business. He is an avid motorsports enthusiast and commercial pilot.

Has served as the legislative secretary to the minister of social services, community based organizations initiative and as legislative secretary to the minister of environment.