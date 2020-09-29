Saskatchewan election: Cumberland

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

An NDP stronghold in northern Saskatchewan, Doyle Vermette seeks re-election in Cumberland.

Boundaries

Encompassing the entire northwest quarter of the province, Cumberland roughly spans all areas north of the 54th parallel, and east of the 106th parallel, excluding the Black Lake area.

The largest population centres are La Ronge, Air Ronge, Denare Beach, Creighton and Cumberland House.

Last Election

Vermette defeated Saskatchewan Party candidate Thomas Sierzycki by over 1,700 votes. Turnout in the riding was 40 per cent.

History

Perhaps the safest NDP riding in the province historically, Cumberland has gone to the NDP — or its predecessor, the CCF — in every election since 1952.

Candidates

NDP: DOYLE VERMETTE Incumbent

First won the seat in a 2008 byelection after Joan Beatty resigned to run federally for the Liberal Party. Re-elected in 2011 and 2016.

NDP whip and critic for northern Saskatchewan, SGI and STC.

For eight years, Vermette was a member of the board of education, Northern Lights School Division/Nortep-Norpac, spending two years as board chair.

Vermette is of Métis ancestry and was born and raised in Prince Albert.

Saskatchewan Party: DARREN DESCHAMBEAULT

PC Party: DEAN FOSTER