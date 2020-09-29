Saskatchewan election: Weyburn-Big Muddy

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

A rural riding in south-central Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Party’s Dustin Duncan seeks re-election in Weyburn-Big Muddy.

Boundaries

Weyburn-Big Muddy stretches from Bengough in the west and past Hume on Highway 13 in the east. Its north border follows Highway 35 past Cedoux. The south part of the riding is the U.S./Canadian border. Weyburn is the largest community in the riding with 10,870 people (2016 census). The villages of Minton, McTaggart and Pangman are also in this riding.

Last Election

Duncan defeated the Saskatchewan NDP’s Karen Wormsbecker by more than 4,850 votes. Turnout was 64 per cent.

History

Brenda Bakken (also known as Brenda Bakken-Lackey) held the riding from 1999-2006, before resigning. Prior to that, Bakken ran as a Progressive Conservative in the 1995 election, losing to the NDP candidate Judy Bradley. Another NDP member, Ronald Wormsbecker was MLA from 1991-1995.

Candidates

Saskatchewan Party: DUSTIN DUNCAN Incumbent

First elected in a byelection in June 2006 and re-elected in 2007, 2011 and 2016.

Minister of environment and the minister responsible for SaskPower.

First appointed to cabinet in 2009.

Previously served as minister of tourism, parks, culture and sport. He has also managed various other portfolios, including health, energy and resources, SaskWater, SaskEnergy, SaskTel, and the Global Transportation Hub.

Has an undergraduate degree in history from the University of Regina.