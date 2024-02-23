Saskatchewan Party’s Gary Grewal not seeking re-election

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of the Regina Northeast provincial riding will have a new MLA after October’s provincial vote as Gary Grewal announced he will not seek re-election.

The news comes as Grewal finds himself at the centre of controversy over allegations that hotels he owns or operates charged higher rates when social service clients were booking rooms.

Grewal was first elected in 2020 and said he looks forward to spending more time with family.

“It has been an honour to serve the people of Regina Northeast for these past four years as a member of premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government,” Grewal said in a social media post.

The Saskatchewan Party will nominate a new candidate for Regina Northeast on March 15.

