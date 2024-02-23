Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan Party’s Gary Grewal not seeking re-election

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 5:31 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal speaks to reporters on Monday Dec. 4, 2023 in Regina. Grewal spoke about allegations his motel increased rates for a social services recipient when the government started to pay for her stay. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeremy Simes. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal speaks to reporters on Monday Dec. 4, 2023 in Regina. Grewal spoke about allegations his motel increased rates for a social services recipient when the government started to pay for her stay. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeremy Simes. DPi
Residents of the Regina Northeast provincial riding will have a new MLA after October’s provincial vote as Gary Grewal announced he will not seek re-election.

The news comes as Grewal finds himself at the centre of controversy over allegations that hotels he owns or operates charged higher rates when social service clients were booking rooms.

Grewal was first elected in 2020 and said he looks forward to spending more time with family.

“It has been an honour to serve the people of Regina Northeast for these past four years as a member of premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government,” Grewal said in a social media post.

The Saskatchewan Party will nominate a new candidate for Regina Northeast on March 15.

More info to come.

