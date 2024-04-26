Alberta to pilot new social studies curriculum after facing blowback

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s government says a new draft social studies curriculum for elementary schools is ready to be tested in classrooms this fall.

But the union representing teachers says the curriculum is a fail and the rollout needs to be delayed.

The United Conservative Party government first tried three years ago to update the province’s decades-old curriculum for kindergarten to Grade 6 classes.

It was condemned by many education experts for being age-inappropriate and too focused on memorization of facts.

1:09 Consultants who gave input on Alberta curriculum concerned with draft

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says the new draft has significantly evolved.

Story continues below advertisement

He says not everyone will be happy with it, but the government decreased content and shifted topics to different grade levels after listening to feedback.

2:10 Expert decry Alberta’s latest social studies curriculum draft

The Alberta Teachers’ Association says the content load is unrealistic, and some concepts remain developmentally inappropriate and inaccurate.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Association president Jason Schilling says the rollout could overload schools that are already overcrowded and understaffed.