Four Sask. Party minister won’t seek re-election this year

Four Saskatchewan Party cabinet ministers, all longtime MLAs, will not seek re-election this year.

Premier Scott Moe made the announcement Tuesday on X, saying Donna Harpauer, Don McMorris, Dustin Duncan and Gord Wyant won’t be running again.

Harpauer is currently the deputy premier as well as the province’s finance minister.

Duncan oversees Saskatchewan’s Crown corporations and was the former education minister, while McMorris is the government relations minister. Wyant serves as the advanced education minister.

“Thank you, Donna, Don, Dustin and Gord, for your many years of service and commitment to your constituents and our province, for all your hard work and for your friendship,” Moe said in his post.

Harpauer and McMorris were first elected in 1999 while Duncan was first elected in 2006 and Wyant arrived in 2010.

Moe said the ministers won’t be easy to replace but that it’s time for renewal.

“Every government and every party needs renewal, and I respect the decision that Donna, Don, Dustin and Gord all made — that it’s time for renewal in their constituencies and for a new chapter in ear of their lives.”

Saskatchewan’s provincial election will be held Oct. 28.