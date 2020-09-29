Saskatchewan election: Rosetown-Elrose

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Jim Reiter seeks re-election in Rosetown-Elrose, a rural riding in western Saskatchewan.

Boundaries

Broadly speaking, Rosetown-Elrose encompasses the area to Saskatoon’s southwest, beginning with the city’s outer suburbs and stretching to Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park.

It is bordered by the South Saskatchewan River to the east and south, and its largest communities are Rosetown, Dinsmore, Beechy and Delisle.

Last Election

Reiter defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Glenn Wright by over 4,400 votes. Turnout in the riding was 69.9 per cent.

History

The riding has been held by the Saskatchewan Party since it was created prior to the 2003 election. The area was held by the NDP in the 1991 and 1995 elections but has otherwise elected the Saskatchewan and PC parties since 1975.

Candidates

NDP: BRENDA EDEL

Has worked at SaskTel since 1993 and has served as the president of the SaskTel Employees Network with Disabilities and on the Prairie Region Workers with Disabilities as vice-president.

Served on the CNIB Champion team, is a founding member and vice-president of Barrier Free Saskatchewan and helped create a Vanscoy Neighbourhood Watch and Crime Watch Group.

She lives on an acreage in the RM of Vanscoy with her husband Greg.

Saskatchewan Party: JIM REITER Incumbent

First elected in 2007 and re-elected in 2011 and 2016.

Currently serves as the minister of health.

Former minister of highways and infrastructure, First Nations, Métis and northern affairs, and government relations. During his time in this portfolio, he was also responsible for SaskEnergy and SaskTel.

Green: JUSTINA ROBINSON

PC Party: ADRIAN JANSSENS