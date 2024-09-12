Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation outlines key voting factors ahead of election

Send this page to someone via email

As the fall election approaches in Saskatchewan, education will be one of the biggest discussion points for parties and voters.

After a very shaky past year for teachers going through contract negotiations with the provincial government, the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is launching their election platform.

The new election platform – Check All the Boxes: Supporting Students, Teachers and Our Future in the 2024 Elections – highlights what STF members are looking for from candidates and offers solutions for elected leaders to address these concerns.

“This document calls on candidates in the upcoming elections to make three key commitments to students, families and teachers in publicly funded schools: restore and maintain per-student funding, address class size and complexity, and address the growing concerns of classroom violence,” STF said in a release.

According to STF, per-student funding in Saskatchewan has fallen from first place to among the lowest in Canada.

“Nearly a decade of inadequate funding has led to school division budget cuts and a lack of access to support services that students rely on to help them learn, thrive and be safe,” the release reads.

“Education is a key issue for elections this fall, and we want everyone to know just how much their vote impacts Saskatchewan’s students,” STF President Samantha Becotte said.

“The STF is a non-partisan organization, and we will not endorse any particular party or candidate. What we will do is encourage people to take part in our democratic processes, have their voices heard, and make informed decisions on the issues that affect the students and classrooms of this province,” the release went on to say.

Becotte finished by saying Saskatchewan’s public education system is in a crisis.

“These elections are an opportunity for Saskatchewan to demand better from our elected leaders on behalf of the students and schools who desperately need our system to improve.”

