Canada

Canada

How will misinformation impact the Saskatchewan election?

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 15, 2024 10:00 am
How will misinformation impact the Saskatchewan election?
WATCH: As voters head to the polls this fall, we want to know - just how prepared are we for misinformation? To answer that question, Global News sat down with Michael Boda, chief electoral officer of Elections Saskatchewan.
The risk of foreign misinformation and interference with Canadian elections is becoming more and more a reality.

After the last provincial election in 2020, Elections Saskatchewan released a series of legislative recommendations that would give the office more authority to deal with such threats.

Now as voters head to the polls this fall, we want to know, just how prepared are we for misinformation?

To answer that question, Global News sat down with Michael Boda, chief electoral officer of Elections Saskatchewan.

Check out the video at the top for the full story.

