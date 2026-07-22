Police watchdog probing man’s death after driver flees N.S. traffic stop

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Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a 19-year-old man who allegedly fled from police.

According to the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), a member of the RCMP tried to pull over a vehicle on Cape Jack Road in Antigonish County’s Havre Boucher on July 18.

A separate release from RCMP said the officer was on patrol at around 11:20 p.m. as part of proactive patrols for impaired driving.

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“When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled. In the interest of public safety, the officer disengaged the emergency lights and did not pursue the vehicle,” RCMP said.

Police said the vehicle crashed into a ditch and the officer provided first aid while waiting for EHS.

SIRT said their preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle went off the road and crashed while fleeing from police and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

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SIRT is now investigating and is asking anyone who may have information to contact them at (902) 943-2337 or email sirt.tips@novascotia.ca.