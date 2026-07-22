Canada’s salmonella outbreak from pistachios over, but Iran import ban remains

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The Public Health Agency of Canada says a salmonella outbreak from contaminated pistachios is over but people should still avoid pistachio products coming from Iran.

The outbreak began in March 2025 and lasted more than a year, with the final reported sicknesses happening in May.

It caused 200 lab-confirmed cases of salmonella in six provinces, with the most in Quebec and Ontario.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says 26 people were hospitalized and there were no reported deaths.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency continues to ban imports of pistachios and pistachio-containing products from Iran, which was identified as the source of the salmonella contamination.

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Salmonella was found in recalled pistachios and Dubai-style chocolate.

1:02 Canada pistachio-linked salmonella outbreak still ongoing more than a year later

“The outbreak appears to be over and the outbreak investigation has been closed,” the public health agency said in an online notice on Tuesday.

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“Consider alternatives to pistachios from Iran and products made with pistachios from Iran, due to possible salmonella contamination.”

People infected with salmonella who get sick usually start to get symptoms between six and 72 hours after exposure, according to the public health agency.

Symptoms can include chills, fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps and a sudden headache.

Most people get better within a week but some people get seriously ill and require hospitalization.

People who are at heightened risk for serious illness include pregnant women, children under five years old, people 60 years of age and older and people who have a weakened immune system and can’t fight off disease easily.