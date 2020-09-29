Saskatchewan election: Saskatoon University

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Saskatoon University was created primarily from the old Saskatoon Sutherland riding and includes the University of Saskatchewan. Saskatchewan Party candidate Eric Olauson seeks re-election.

Boundaries

The riding is bordered by Circle Drive on the north, Boychuk Drive on the east and 8th Street East on the south. The western boundary runs north on Wiggins Avenue South from 8th Street to 13th Street East, west of Clarence Avenue North and north to University Bridge. The remainder of the west border is made up of the South Saskatchewan River.

Last Election

Olauson edged the Saskatchewan NDP’s Jennifer Bowes by 322 votes. Turnout was 59 per cent.

History

Much of the riding was formerly represented by Saskatoon Sutherland, which was won by the Saskatchewan Party’s Joceline Schriemer in the 2007 election and Paul Merriman in the 2011 provincial vote. It was previously held by the NDP’s Graham Addley from 1999 to 2007 and the NDP’s Mark Koenker from 1991-1995

In the 1991 election, the riding was known as Saskatoon Sutherland-University.

Candidates

NDP: JENNIFER BOWES

Raised in Waldheim. Studied psychology at Queen’s University and graduated with a BA.

Currently works for SEIU West as an advocate for employees in the healthcare sector.

Was previously a corrections worker at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre and director and secretary for the Elizabeth Fry Society.

Saskatchewan Party: ERIC OLAUSON Incumbent

Currently serves as the legislative secretary for parks, culture and sport, government caucus chair, and as a member of the standing committee on the economy and the government caucus management committee.

Was previously a city councillor in Saskatoon’s Ward 8.

Community involvement with the Knights of Columbus, SREDA, Prairieland Park board, and East College Park Community Association.

Olauson was convicted in 1992 and 1993 for impaired driving. The Saskatchewan Party said it was making the convictions known in the interest of transparency.