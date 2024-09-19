SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Calendar

Calendar

Canada

Scott Moe’s approval rating falls to 45% ahead of Saskatchewan election

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 19, 2024 4:33 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe looks on during an interview in the cabinet room at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina, on Monday, December 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe looks on during an interview in the cabinet room at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina, on Monday, December 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY, RJB
With the Saskatchewan provincial election right around the corner, Premier Scott Moe’s approval rate is on the decline.

Nearly 4,000 Canadians were polled between Sept. 12th and 18th about their views of provincial premiers.

Forty-five per cent of those polled said they approved of Moe, the leader of the Saskatchewan Party, down from 49 per cent in June.

The polling industry’s professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, said online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

Moe’s 45 per cent approval rating is his lowest since March 2022. However according to the polls, Moe remains the fifth most popular premier in Canada.

Moe’s lowest-ever approval rating came in September of 2021, when it dipped to 43 per cent. His highest approval rating was in March of 2020, when 66 per cent approved of Moe’s performance.

The Saskatchewan election will be held on or before Oct. 28.

