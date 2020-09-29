Saskatchewan election: Melfort

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

A predominately rural riding to the east of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Party MLA Kevin Phillips won in Melfort in 2016. He died while in office and Todd Goudy won the riding for the Saskatchewan Party in a byelection.

Boundaries

Rectangular in shape, Melfort stretches from Big Quill Lake in the south to the Saskatchewan River in the north, and is centred along Highway 6.

Melfort is the largest community in the riding, but it also includes Waston, Lake Lenore, Leroy and Spalding.

Last Election

With no incumbent running, Phillips defeated the Saskatchewan NDP’s Linsey Thorton by over 4,100 votes, 73 to 25 per cent. Turnout in the riding was 59.3 per cent

Goudy won the byelection over the NDP’s Lorne Schroeder with 78.3 per cent of the vote.

History

Former finance minister Rod Gantefoer held the riding surrounding Melfort from 1995 to 2011 — first as a Liberal in 1995, but for the Saskatchewan Party in every election thereafter. Prior to that, the riding had elected a candidate from the party forming government in every election since 1971.

Candidates

NDP: LORNE SCHROEDER

Is an organic beef farmer near LeRoy where he lives with his wife Theresa. They have five children and ten grandchildren.

Served one term as the reeve for the RM of Leroy, serves on the board of the Farmer Direct Co-op and has previously served as the LeRoy school board chair, on the LeRoy Credit Union board, LeRoy Ball club, curling club and Kinsmen Club.

Saskatchewan Party: TODD GOUDY Incumbent

Was elected in a byelection in 2018.

Was raised in Melfort during the time it transitioned to become Saskatchewan’s twelfth city.

After graduating from MUCC, Todd lived in Alberta before travelling to Albania and staying there for three years helping the Albanian people.

Todd returned to Melfort with his wife Tannis and their six children in 2007.

Has served as a pastor in the Baptist church.

Was a trustee of the Northeast School Division, has been a chaplain for the RCMP and worked as part of the health advocacy committee that was responsible for bringing the new wellness centre to Melfort.