Saskatchewan election: Wood River

Summary

After the retirement of longtime MLA Yogi Huyghebaert, Saskatchewan Party candidate David Marit was elected MLA in Wood River. He seeks re-election.

Boundaries

A large riding along Saskatchewan’s southern border, Wood River spans roughly the area from Bracken and Coronach in the south, extending as far north to the west of Swift Current and east of Mossbank and Ormiston. The riding’s largest community is Assiniboia but also includes Ponteix, Gravelbourg and Mossbank.

Last Election

Marit defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Brenda Shenher by over 5,000 votes – one of the largest margins in the province. Turnout was 70 per cent.

History

The riding was held by Huyghebaert from 2000 to 2016. Prior to that, Glen McPherson served as an NDP representative from 1991 to 1995, and as a Liberal from 1995 to 2000.

Candidates

Saskatchewan Party: DAVE MARIT Incumbent

Minister of agriculture and the minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation.

Currently owns and operates a farm with his brother.

Started serving on RM council in 1993 and in 1999, he was elected to the SARM board as director for Division 2. He went on to serve as SARM president until winning the nomination for the Saskatchewan Party.

Marit currently volunteers as a board member for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan.