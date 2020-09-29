Saskatchewan election: Estevan

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

The Saskatchewan Party’s Lori Carr is seeking re-election in Estevan.

Boundaries

A riding on the province’s southern border, Estevan includes the town of Estevan itself, along with the communities of Bienfait and Roche Percee to the east, Torquay and Tribune to the west, and Macoun, Midale, Halbrite and Goodwater to the north.

Last Election

Carr defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Tina Vuckovic by 3,700 votes.

History

Since the riding was created prior to the 1975 election, the NDP has only held the riding from 1980 to 1982 and 1995 to 1999. Former premier Grant Devine was the MLA here from 1982 to 1995, and Doreen Eagles was the MLA from 1999 to 2016.

Candidates

Saskatchewan Party: LORI CARR

Former councillor on Estevan city council.

Licensed assistant in a financial planning office in her community for the last 20 years.

Currently serves as a member of the standing committee on the economy. Previously a member of the intergovernmental affairs and justice committee.

PC Party: LINDA SOPP

Current president of Métis Nation – Saskatchewan, Estevan Local 25 and has served as a board member of the Souris Valley Museum since 2016.

Previously served as a town council person in Bienfait.

Wife, mother and grandmother.