Saskatchewan election: Rosthern-Shellbrook

Summary

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe seeks a third term in Rosthern-Shellbrook. This is the first election he has run as party leader.

Boundaries

The riding includes the communities of Rosthern, Shellbrook, Blaine Lake, Glaslyn, Spiritwood, Hafford and Leask.

Last Election

Moe defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Rose Freeman by over 3,400 votes. Turnout in the riding was 58.8 per cent.

History

Rosthern-Shellbrook was created in 2002 from the former districts of Rosthern, Shellbrook-Spiritwood and Redberry Lake. It has always been held in its current configuration by the Saskatchewan Party: Denis Allchurch (2003-2011) and since 2011 by Scott Moe.

Candidates:

NDP: TRINA MILLER

She works as a chapter administrator for the Saskatchewan Public Works Association.

Miller is also an elected school board trustee with the Prairie Spirit School Division Board of Education, representing the communities of Duck Lake, Rosthern, and Hague.

Sits on the steering committee for the NDP’s agriculture and rural life committee and sits on the NDP’s legislative advisory committee and on Inclusion Saskatchewan’s inclusive education committee.

Miller is the mother of a blended family of nine children.

Saskatchewan Party: SCOTT MOE Incumbent

First elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2016. He was selected as the leader of the Saskatchewan Party in January 2018 following Brad Wall’s resignation. This is Moe’s first election as party leader.

Previously served as minister of environment, minister of advanced education, the minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Water Corporation, and the minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency.

Moe was born and raised in the constituency on a grain farm between Shellbrook and Parkside. He and his wife Krista currently reside nearby in Shellbrook. He was educated at the University of Saskatchewan where he received his bachelor of science in agriculture.

He has been very open about his impaired driving conviction in 1992, saying it’s something he deeply regrets and is part of who he is today.

Moe also caused the death of one person in a highway traffic incident in 1997. He was issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention.