Saskatchewan election: Saskatchewan Rivers

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

A rural riding to the north of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan Party MLA Nadine Wilson seeks her fourth term in Saskatchewan Rivers.

Boundaries

Saskatchewan Rivers is mostly bordered by the Saskatchewan River to the south, the town of Big River to the west, and Tobin Lake to the east.

It includes Prince Albert National Park, but areas to the northeast of Candle Lake are part of the riding of Cumberland.

Last Election

Wilson defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Lyle Whitefish by over 2,500 votes. Turnout in the riding was 58.7 per cent.

History

In the last four decades, the area directly north of Prince Albert has generally elected a candidate from the party that has formed government in the last four decades.

Story continues below advertisement

The exception was in 1999 when the NDP formed a government —Daryl Wiberg won the riding for the Saskatchewan Party.

Candidates

NDP: LYLE WHITEFISH

Principal at the Mistahi Sipiy Elementary School and a member of Big River First Nation.

Served as the fourth vice-chief for the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and on boards and commissions including Indian Oil and Gas Canada and the Indian Resource Council.

Graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a bachelor of education (including a major in Native studies).

Whitefish was convicted of impaired driving in 2011. The Saskatchewan NDP said it was providing full disclosure on previous criminal convictions for any candidate.

Saskatchewan Party: NADINE WILSON Incumbent

First elected as MLA for Saskatchewan Rivers in 2007. Re-elected in 2011 and 2016.

Currently the provincial secretary and legislative secretary to the premier, and is also a member of the standing committee on human services.

Twice elected reeve of the Rural Municipality of Paddockwood before making the move to provincial service.

Story continues below advertisement

Is a former Saskatchewan 4-H club leader and remains involved in the youth organization.

Studied social work in Saskatoon. Later became one of the first women to work as a corrections worker in the men’s Provincial Correctional Centre in Prince Albert.

PC Party: SHAUN HARRIS

Raised on the family farm near St Walburg — a mixed commercial cattle and grain operation which he bought from his parents in 2013.

Spent two years in the oil patch before moving to Prince Albert and starting his own trucking and logging operation — in business for nearly 25 years.

Active in sports and sponsors many teams and community events including hockey, curling, slo-pitch, chuckwagons and various community clubs.