Saskatchewan election: Kindersley

Summary

The Saskatchewan Party’s Kenneth Francis won a byelection for the seat in March 2018 after long-time MLA Bill Boyd retired from politics the previous year.

Boundaries

Situated on the province’s western border, the electoral district is centred around Kindersley, but stretches as far south as the South Saskatchewan River, as far east as Landis, and as far north as Macklin.

Last Election

Boyd defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Jason Dearborn by over 3,500 votes. Turnout in the riding was 60.7 per cent.

History

The riding has been held by the dominant right-wing party since 1978. Bill Boyd was first elected in 1991 and became a Progressive Conservative leader in 1994, but helped found the Saskatchewan Party in 1997. He stepped down in 2002, but returned the legislature in 2007.

Candidates

NDP: STEVEN ALLEN

Is a retired teacher and vice-principal.

Currently is serving as the acting president of the Saskatchewan Library Trustees Association, on the executive of Wheatland library and chair of the Luseland Library Board.

Allen has served as president of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation, president of the Saskatchewan Science Teachers Society, on the Senate of the University of Saskatchewan and on the board of the Stirling McDowel Foundation.

He has a bachelor of education and a bachelor of science from the University of Saskatchewan.

Allen and his wife Arlette have two grown children.

Saskatchewan Party: KENNETH FRANCIS Incumbent

Elected ina byelection in 2018.

Is a former grain producer in the Kindersley area. He has worked in the energy sector and in the public sector for SaskPower, SaskTel, SaskEnergy, TransGas, TransCanada Pipelines, and numerous oil and gas companies.

Born and raised on a family farm in Kindersley, Francis has three children and continues to live in Kindersley with his wife Karen.

Green Party: EVANGELINE GORDON

PC Party: Terry SIEBEN