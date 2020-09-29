Saskatchewan election: Moosomin

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

A rural riding in southeastern Saskatchewan. The Saskatchewan Party’s Steven Bonk is looking to be re-elected.

Boundaries

The riding stretches from Highway 47, north of Grenfell to Highway 48, south of Doonside. The eastern border of the riding is the Saskatchewan/Manitoba border and the western border is past the town of Francis.

Other towns in the riding are Wolseley, Kipling, Broadview, Montmartre, Rocanville and Whitewood.

Last Election

Bonk defeated the Saskatchewan NDP candidate Ashlee Hicks by just over 3,900 votes. Turnout in the riding was 55 per cent.

History

A historically conservative riding, the people in this riding have never elected an NDP, Green Party, Liberal or former Co-operative Commonwealth Federation Party candidate. Don Toth was the riding’s MLA since 1986, serving as a Progressive Conservative from 1986-1997 before becoming a founding member of the Saskatchewan Party.

Prior to Toth being elected, PC Larry Birkbeck was the MLA.

Candidates

NDP: KEN BURTON

Operated the family farm near the Pipestone Valley for four decades. Recently sold most of his farming operation and resides in Kipling but continues to raise a small herd of cattle.

Active community member, serving on the executive of the Kipling Lions Club, Kipling Curling Club and Landsdowne Memorial Cemetery, and was elected to the board of the local conservation and development area for three terms.

He continues to curl and enjoys outdoor activities in both summer and winter. He has a keen interest in the preservation and protection of the Pipestone Valley and the ecosystems it supports.

Burton was convicted of impaired driving in 1973. The Saskatchewan NDP said it was providing full disclosure on previous criminal convictions for any candidate.

Saskatchewan Party: STEVEN BONK Incumbent

Has served as minister of the economy and minister responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan, innovation and trade. He has also served as a member of the standing committee on the economy, the public accounts committee, treasury board, and as chair of the caucus legislation and regulation review red tape committee.

Bonk has worked on four continents as a consultant in agricultural management and policy development.

Has also worked as an advisor on international trade and market access.

Actively involved in his family’s custom grazing and livestock business near Wolseley.