Saskatchewan election: Regina Lakeview

Summary

Carla Beck is seeking re-election for the Saskatchewan NDP in Regina Lakeview.

Boundaries

Regina Lakeview is a riding on the south side of Regina with its boundaries being 13th Avenue to the north, Queen Street and Pasqua Street to the west, 25th Avenue, Albert Street and 23rd Avenue to the south and Broad Street and Wascana Lake to the east.

Last Election

Beck beat out the Saskatchewan Party’s Dan Cooper by just over 1,600 votes. Turnout for the riding was 63.6 per cent.

History

The NDP’s John Nilson held this riding from 2003 until 2016 when he retired from politics.

Candidates

NDP: CARLA BECK​ Incumbent

Previously the assistant executive director at a local women’s shelter.

Is a registered social worker and has over 20 years’ experience in that field, including work with Dales House, the Paul Dojack Centre, and the Regina General Hospital’s Women and Children’s Team.

Founding member and spokesperson for RealRenewal which led the fight to save Ecole Connaught Community School.

In 2009, she was first elected as a Regina Public School Board trustee and continued in that role until she was elected as an MLA in 2016.

Beck has been an active volunteer in the community including work with the Sask. Abilities Council, Saskatchewan Coalition Against Racism, Saskatchewan Action Committee—Status of Women, Camp Easter Seal and Autism Resource Centre.

Saskatchewan Party: MEGAN PATTERSON

Born and raised in Moose Jaw.

After graduating with a commerce degree, Patterson accepted a job with a Fortune 500 company in Toronto where she spent the next thirteen years as an account executive and Canadian operations manager.

After having her first son, she returned to Saskatchewan to raise her family.

She is the past chair and current director of her children’s daycare and coached soccer and t-ball.

Recently completed her MBA and works for a Saskatchewan Crown corporation.

Patterson and her husband live in Regina with their three boys.

Green: MICHAEL WRIGHT

Liberal: BRUNO SAHUT

Independent: TREVOR WOWK