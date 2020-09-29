Saskatchewan election: Regina Northeast

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Yens Pedersen of the Saskatchewan NDP won the 2018 byelection in Regina Northeast after Saskatchewan Party MLA Kevin Doherty resigned.

Boundaries

The riding includes the Regina neighbourhoods of Uplands and Dewdney East. It stretches north on Highway 6, 12th Avenue and Winnipeg Street North then south to Victoria Avenue.

Last Election

Doherty defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Kathleen O’Reilly by 933 votes. Turnout in the riding was 57.2 per cent.

History

The riding primarily had an NDP MLA until the 2011 election. A PC MLA, Russell Sutor was in office from 1982-1985. Prior to the 2011 election, NDP MLA Ron Harper held his seat from 1999 to 2011. NDP MLA Edward Shillington served before him from 1991 to 1995.

Candidates

NDP: YENS PEDERSEN Incumbent

Elected in a byelection in September 2018.

Is a Regina lawyer and small business owner.

Grew up on a small family farm near Cut Knife.

Teaches beekeeping classes, offers his expertise to non-profit boards and serves on the community council at his daughters’ school.

Saskatchewan Party: GARY GREWAL

Has been working in the hospitality sector in Regina for the past 25 years after immigrating to Canada in 1983.

Past-president of the India Canada Association of Saskatchewan. Previously served as the director of the Canadian Cricket Association and president of the Sikh Society.

Grewal and his wife, Seema, have three children and two grandchildren.

PC Party: CORIE REMPEL

Born and raised in Regina and surrounding area.

Is a small business owner in Regina and a member within his church.

His background includes experience in the restaurant industry, farming, entrepreneurship, energy industry, construction & property maintenance.

Rempel lives in Regina with his wife Carmen and their three children.