Saskatchewan election: Regina Walsh Acres

Summary

A new MLA will be elected in Regina Walsh Acres after Saskatchewan Party MLA Warren Steinley resigned his seat after winning the Regina-Lewvan riding for the Conservative Party of Canada in the 2019 federal election.

Boundaries

Regina Walsh Acres includes the neighbourhoods of Regent Park, Walsh Acres and Sherwood McCarthy. The riding stretches from McCarthy Boulevard in the north to 1st Avenue North in the south. It also goes west from Courtney Street and east to Pasqua.

Last Election

Steinley defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Gloria Patrick by 582 votes. Turnout in the riding was 58.3 per cent.

History

The district was called Regina North West until 1995 and Regina Sherwood from 1995 to 2003. The majority of MLAs have been members of the NDP. Lindy Kasperski was the NDP MLA from 1995 to 2003 and Sandra Morin served as the NDP candidate from 2003-2011.

Candidates

NDP: KELLY HARDY

Hardy was born and raised in Regina

Has been a representative in labour relations with a public sector union based in Regina Walsh Acres for the last 10 years.

She earned her bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Saskatchewan and her certificate in labour relations from Queens University.

Has served as the director of justice for the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan.

She has owned and operated a small business and is currently assisting her partner, Joel, with his Regina-based business.

Hardy has three grown children and one grandchild.

Saskatchewan Party: DEREK MEYERS

Began his career working in the southeast Saskatchewan oilfield, eventually moving into the geological exploration and consulting field for a number of years before attending NAIT to study television broadcasting in 2005.

He spent nearly 10 years at Global Regina covering sports across the province.

Is currently a small business owner in video production services.

Lives in Regina with his children and his partner Laurie.

Green: TANNER WALLACE

PC Party: KEN GRAY