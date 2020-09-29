Saskatchewan election: Indian Head-Milestone

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Saskatchewan Party MLA Don McMorris seeks re-election in Indian Head-Milestone.

Boundaries

Indian Head-Milestone stretches from Fort Qu’Appelle in the north to the southeast of Lang on Highway 39. Pilot Butte is on the western border of the constituency and the eastern border stretches past Sintaluta on Trans-Canada Highway 1.

Communities in this district also include the towns of Indian Head, Balgonie, Milestone, as well as the villages of Vibank, Edenwold and Odessa. Six per cent of this redefined riding used to be part of Regina Wascana Plains.

Last Election

McMorris defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Richard Klyne by over 3,200 votes. Turnout in the riding was 60.9 per cent.

History

The constituency was created in 1994 by combining the district of Indian Head-Wolseley with part of Bengough-Milestone. McMorris has held his seat since 1999. Before, Lorne Scott was the NDP MLA from 1995 to 1999.

Candidates

NDP: JARED CLARKE

Born and raised in Regina, Jared and his wife Kristen moved to their farm outside of Edenwold in 2009, where they now reside with their seven-year-old twin girls.

Jared is an elementary school teacher and chair of the Edenwold School community council. He chaired the Edenwold school review committee in 2017-2018.

Is a member of many organizations, including the Indian Head Wildlife Federation and Ducks Unlimited Saskatchewan. He is also known around the community for his work banding Ruby-throated Hummingbirds for research purposes.

Saskatchewan Party: DON McMORRIS Incumbent

First elected in 1999 and re-elected in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2016.

Currently deputy chair of the public accounts committee.

Previously served as deputy premier, minister of health and minister of highways and infrastructure. He has also served as minister of Crown investments and minister responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance, Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, public service commission, and the lean initiative.

In August 2016, McMorris was charged with impaired driving on Highway 1 east of Regina. After his arrest, McMorris resigned from cabinet and the Saskatchewan Party caucus, but remained an independent MLA.

McMorris pleaded guilty to driving over the legal alcohol limit in September that year, and received a $1,820 fine.

He rejoined the Sask. Party caucus in March 2017.